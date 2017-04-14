Wichita State Softball Sweeps Doubleheader vs Indiana State

WICHITA, Kan. – Coming from six runs down in game one, the Shockers were able to complete the day one sweep of Indiana State, defeating the Sycamores, 9-6 in game one and 7-3 in game two.

Katie Malone started game one and threw seven innings for her 16th complete game of the year and moved to 21-8 on the year. Malone allowed six runs, all in the first inning, but none of those runs were earned.

The Shocker defense got off to a slow start, as Mackenzie Wright committed two errors and Mauriana Jamele committed one. The Sycamores were able to capitalize, scoring six runs on just four hits to take a 6-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first.

The Wichita State offense showed signs of life in the fourth, as Laurie Derrico hit her team-high ninth home run of the year and back-to-back doubles from McKenzie Adams and Asea Webber cut the lead to 6-2.

In the fifth inning, Wright led off with a walk. After a sacrifice bunt from Kelli Spring moved her to second, a walk to Madison Perrigan and a double from Macklin Hitz scored one. Derrico then hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Perrigan to give score a second run. The Shockers were not done, as Adams then tripled to score two runs and tie the game at six.

The Shockers then took their first lead of the game in the sixth, when Wright led off with another walk. After a single from Spring, Derrico then singled with two outs to drive in her third run of the game. Paige Luellen then doubled to right-center to extend the Shockers’ lead to 9-6 and push the game out of reach, giving Wichita State a 9-6 win.