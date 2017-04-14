Wanted: Anthony Cruz

Anthony is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for PROBATION VIOLATION FOR REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO DUI TEST. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Anthony Cruz

AKA:

Anthony Rodriguez, Antonio Salazar

Born: 1963

Ht/Wt: 5′ 7″ – 210 lbs.

Other:

White Male

Bald / Brown eyes

Tattoo right Forearm, Tattoo left Forearm, Tattoo Chest

To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website