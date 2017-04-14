Two arrested in Great Bend on drug charges

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff said two people were arrested after officers located drugs including meth, marijuana and prescriptions. It happened at 2 a.m. in Brit Spaugh Park.

Deputies spotted a car with a door open in the park. The deputy looked inside and found a man and woman. Officers and a Great Bend Police Department K-9 officer searched the car and located methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs, scales, baggies and approximately $250 cash as well as other paraphernalia.

The driver, 27-year-old Sean M. Brown of Larned, and the passenger, Nichole R. McConkey of Garfield, were both arrested. They allegedly face charges for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both remain in the Barton County Jail on $100,000 bonds.

