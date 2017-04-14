Traditional tax date set for Tuesday, April 18

If you haven’t completed your taxes yet, you still have time.

Taxes are traditionally due on April 15. This year, tax day falls on the weekend which extends the deadline to the following Monday. April 17 is recognized as Emancipation Day, resulting in an additional day to file your returns.

Emancipation Day celebrates the signing of the legislation that freed over three thousand slaves in 1862 by President Abraham Lincoln. It is recognized as a legal holiday in the District of Columbia.

Taxes are now due on Tuesday, April 18. You may file for an extension if you need more time.

