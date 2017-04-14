Target recalls Easter toys due to ‘serious ingestion hazard’

Target has recalled Easter toys that could be dangerous to children if ingested. The recalled products include Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino Egg products.

According to the US Consumer Product and Safety Commission, the toy can expand inside a child’s body and cause “intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, and could be life threatening,” according to the announcement. Surgery is required to remove the toy, the release said.

The commission also warns medical professionals and consumers that if the product is ingested, it might not appear on an X-ray.

Consumers should look for model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the packaging of Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys products, according to the safety commission website. In addition, the model number for the Hatch Your Own Dino Egg product, 234-09-0016, is inside the packaging of the product.

No injuries or incidents have been reported, according to the announcement. The toys were sold in Target stores nationwide from February through March for $1.

Consumers can read the full recall notice and get a refund here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.