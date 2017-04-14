Target recalls Easter toys due to ‘serious ingestion hazard’

By Published: Updated:

Target has recalled Easter toys that could be dangerous to children if ingested. The recalled products include Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino Egg products.

According to the US Consumer Product and Safety Commission, the toy can expand inside a child’s body and cause “intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, and could be life threatening,” according to the announcement. Surgery is required to remove the toy, the release said.

The commission also warns medical professionals and consumers that if the product is ingested, it might not appear on an X-ray.

Consumers should look for model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the packaging of Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys products, according to the safety commission website. In addition, the model number for the Hatch Your Own Dino Egg product, 234-09-0016, is inside the packaging of the product.

No injuries or incidents have been reported, according to the announcement.  The toys were sold in Target stores nationwide from February through March for $1.

Consumers can read the full recall notice and get a refund here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s