Students injured in wagon mishap at Old Cowtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four Andover students from Roberts Martin Elementary suffered minor injuries while riding a horse-drawn wagon at the Old Cowtown Museum Friday morning.

John D’Angelo tells KSN News a parent and students were on a wagon when a horse got spooked and took off. Those inside were jostled around. An ambulance was called as a safety precaution.

Principal Crystal Hummel sent this note to parents.

In efforts to keep you informed, this morning during a second-grade field trip to Cowtown, four students were injured and an ambulance was called as a safety precaution. At this time, it appears the injuries are minor and the parents of those students have been contacted. No other students were or are in danger, however, students will be returning to school early from their trip by 1 p.m.”

