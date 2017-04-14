Shelton defamation case against In Touch settled, dismissed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has granted a request by lawyers for Blake Shelton and In Touch magazine to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by the country music star over a cover story that declared he was headed to rehab.

U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder signed the order Thursday. Filings seeking the dismissal did not include any details of a settlement, but said both sides will pay their own costs of the litigation.

Shelton’s attorney Stanton “Larry” Stein said the suit was amicably resolved but he could not comment further. Attorneys for In Touch and its parent company Bauer Publishing Co. did not respond to email messages.

Shelton sued the tabloid over a September 2015 cover story it published that declared “Rehab for Blake” and included several anecdotes of the singer’s alleged drunken antics.

He denied the incidents occurred.