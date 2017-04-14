Search continues for suspect involved in hit and run incident from last March

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police in Wichita continue the search for the suspect in a hit-and-run incident last March.

A white SUV struck a pedestrian while traveling south on Tracy Street around 8:30 pm on Saturday, March 20, 2016. The suspect did not stop the vehicle and the incident left the victim with serious injuries.

Authorities are seeking information from any witnesses.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You may also submit tips from any PC or mobile browser here. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500. Tips may remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, a divisiion of the Wichita Crime Commission, is a non-profit organization of citizens against crime that relies 100 percent on donations from the community to pay for tips.

