Patsy Cline Museum, Madame Tussauds open in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two new attractions opening this month in Nashville will give fans a chance to get closer to some of their favorite country music icons.

The legendary vocalist Patsy Cline gets an overdue honor with a new museum blocks from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. And Madame Tussauds on Friday opens a new music-focused attraction near the Grand Ole Opry House, featuring lifelike figurines of Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and many more.

Just in time for the spring and summer travel season, the attractions bring another new tourist draw to the city that has been regularly featured in lists of top U.S. destinations for travelers.

On Thursday, Trisha Yearwood unveiled her figurine at Madame Tussauds Nashville, which looked nearly identical down to the wedding ring, dress, shoes and even some of her own hair extensions, Yearwood said.

Yearwood joked that the only difference was the wax figure was too quiet, but that might be something her husband, Garth Brooks, might appreciate.

“I really can’t wait for him to see this in person,” Yearwood said. “He might really like a quiet Trisha. This might be his jam.”

The attraction is the seventh Madame Tussauds in the United States, but the only one that is entirely focused on musicians. It isn’t just limited to country, but includes figures from pop, jazz, folk, rock and soul music.

Yearwood admitted it was odd to see replicas of her close friends inside the attraction, including Reba McEntire and Alan Jackson.

“And I actually took a selfie with Justin Timberlake because I know him and I want to send it to him, so I can show him that I was hanging out with him,” Yearwood said.

The Patsy Cline Museum unveils more details about the “Walking After Midnight” singer, whose success was cut short when she died in a plane crash in 1963. It is the largest collection of items related to Cline, who was one of the first country artists to crossover to become a premiere torch singer.

The public hasn’t seen many of the letters written by Cline, photographs, costumes, clothing and furniture in more than 50 years.