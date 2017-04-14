Patrol: 6-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle

BELOIT, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 6-year-old boy died in Mitchell County after he was hit by a vehicle.

Nolan D. Lewis, of Beloit, died after the accident on a rural road northeast of Beloit Thursday evening.

The patrol says the boy was running outside the vehicle when he was struck by the left rear tire.

He was pronounced dead at a Beloit hospital about an hour later.

