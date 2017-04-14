Patrol: 6-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle

By Published:
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

BELOIT, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 6-year-old boy died in Mitchell County after he was hit by a vehicle.

Nolan D. Lewis, of Beloit, died after the accident on a rural road northeast of Beloit Thursday evening.

The patrol says the boy was running outside the vehicle when he was struck by the left rear tire.

He was pronounced dead at a Beloit hospital about an hour later.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s