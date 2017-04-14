Nintendo Switch is fastest selling console in US

CNN Published:
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, file photo, a model puts the controller onto the Nintendo Switch during a presentation event of the new Nintendo Switch in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

(CNN) – Nintendo looks to have a hit on its hands with the new Switch console. The company says the Switch is now the fastest-selling video game system in the US in Nintendo history.

The Switch sold more than 900,000 units in just last month.

Demand is so great, Nintendo says it can’t ship enough devices to meet it.

Nintendo is looking to bounce back after its Wii U console flopped, but it’s still early to tell if the switch will match the overall success of Nintendo’s original Wii, which sold more than 100 million units.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s