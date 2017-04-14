Nintendo Switch is fastest selling console in US

(CNN) – Nintendo looks to have a hit on its hands with the new Switch console. The company says the Switch is now the fastest-selling video game system in the US in Nintendo history.

The Switch sold more than 900,000 units in just last month.

Demand is so great, Nintendo says it can’t ship enough devices to meet it.

Nintendo is looking to bounce back after its Wii U console flopped, but it’s still early to tell if the switch will match the overall success of Nintendo’s original Wii, which sold more than 100 million units.