Local Korean community reacts to threat of war

WICHITA, Kan. – – Tensions in the pacific are rising, as North Korea continues to flex its military muscle with missile launches.

Today, a top Korean official issued a warning, that if provoked by the United States, they are prepared to go to war.

This comes as a U.S. carrier is steaming towards the peninsula.

Bong Cha was born and raised in Seoul, the capital city of South Korea.

After spending 20 years there, he moved to Kansas, where he’s lived ever since.

With his two sisters, cousins and other extended family back in South Korea, the situation is a personal one.

“If North Korea shoots us, you’re talking about hundreds of thousands of people would die,” said Cha.

Michael Hall, an Associate Political Science Professor at Wichita State University says it is known that North Korea has nuclear weapons and missile technology.

“They might be able to hit Alaska, but it’s not clear at all, even though they’ve been trying, they don’t seem to be able to hit the lower 48 states,” said Hall.

Hall says the bigger threat it the potential impact North Korea could have on our allies.

“What we know they can hit though are some of our allies in East Asia, they could definitely hit South Korea, they could definitely hit Japan,” said Hall.

KSN asked Hall, if he thought the U.S. dropping the MOAB yesterday in the Middle East was an indirect threat to North Korea, and possibly others.

“In an indirect way yes, I think it was meant to be a signal that the Trump administration is willing to take tough measures,” said Hall.

North Korea has been testing launching missiles for more than 20 years.

The first was in 1993 and that was the infamous scud missile.

It was nearly 20 years later that North Korea launched a satellite from a 3-stage rocket.

In 2016, the communist country claimed to have a missile that was capable of reaching the United States.

So far this year, there’s been several launches of medium ballistic missiles, the latest, just last week.