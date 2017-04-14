KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, April 14, 2017

By Published: Updated:

6:00AM Showers continue to come to an end this morning… Join us on Kansas Today for a look at your Easter weekend forecast. Could see some rain on your holiday plans…

5:00AM We’re off to a nice mild start to the day. Any lingering AM showers will taper off and come to an end. Temps are starting in the 60s and we’ll be close to 70 by lunch time. Clouds will gradually break for some sun and highs will top out in the mid 70s. Overall we should dry out this afternoon and this evening with our next round of rain headed in tomorrow.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s