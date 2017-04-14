KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, April 14, 2017

6:00AM Showers continue to come to an end this morning… Join us on Kansas Today for a look at your Easter weekend forecast. Could see some rain on your holiday plans…

5:00AM We’re off to a nice mild start to the day. Any lingering AM showers will taper off and come to an end. Temps are starting in the 60s and we’ll be close to 70 by lunch time. Clouds will gradually break for some sun and highs will top out in the mid 70s. Overall we should dry out this afternoon and this evening with our next round of rain headed in tomorrow.