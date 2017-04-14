Great Bend police officer works to connect with youth

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A Facebook post has gone viral in Great Bend, with the Great Bend Police Department also sharing it on their page. It’s photos of Officer Ethan Thomas and some kids playing a game of basketball.

In one photo, there’s a boy smiling in the background.

Jacob Snowdon recalled that day and said, “I don’t really know how to play so I just watched.”

Snowdon is 10 years old and has autism.

Today, he found out he was finally going to play basketball with Officer Thomas. He was shocked.

It was a fun, competitive game. For Snowdon, it’s a game he’ll always remember.

“I usually don’t see officers that often,” he said. “Makes me feel happy, like, happy inside.”

Officer Thomas hopes to have that same effect on other kids.

“They hear and see a lot of thing,” Thomas said. “It’s kind of our chance to get out there and show them that we’re not the bad guys…we’re here to help them if they ever need anything.”

Jacob said he thinks all police officers should go out and play with kids.

“Make them feel safe,” he said. “And not have to worry about any bad people going up to any of the kids.”

Officer Thomas said he makes an effort to hang out with any kids he sees around town, in hopes that he’s making a difference.