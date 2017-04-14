GCPD launches new youth program

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The police department in Garden City launched a new program today aimed at giving young people “free”, basic training in law enforcement.

“Traffic control, parade duties, ride-along with officers,” said Garden City Police Chief Michael Utz, describing the eight-week youth program. “Hopefully where we can recruit them in the future.”

Utz said it’s the latest effort to reach out to young residents.

“Since being appointed chief of police,” he said, “this has been a goal, to continue to keep our youth involved in different activities in our community policing efforts.”

14- to 21-year-olds can apply to the program, but they’re warned it’s not easy.

“It’s going to be challenging and offers career education in the field of law enforcement,” said Senior Master Patrol Officer Robert Scrivner, who will serve as an advisor to the enrolled students

The department partnered with Boy Scouts, which teaches similar lessons as the Explorer Program, but it’s open to young women as well.

“First aid and CPR, learning about how to defend yourself and things such as that,” said Alan Watson with the Boy Scouts of America. “We have character development, which is another really, really important thing for our youth these days.”

The GCPD says the explorer program will be more in-depth and hands-on than the existing student academy.

“Some of the topics we’ll be talking about or expose the potential explorers to will be arrest and search procedures, traffic stops, law enforcement history, verbal judo, ethics,” said Scrivner.

The department based the program on a similar one in Topeka. The GCPD says that program graduated future local, state, and federal law enforcement officers. They hope to replicate that success in Garden.

The department will hold an info session on April 20 at 6 p.m. at Garden City High School.

The Sedgwick County sheriff’s office has a similar program they call the Cadet Program.

It’s open to young adults, male or female, between 14 and 20-years-old.

The volunteers are told that they may be called upon in an emergency situation.

One retired Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy who started as a cadet said that back in the early 70’s, they were allowed to carry mace and handcuffs while on patrol. He also says that cadets were given shotguns as a “backup” when deputies cleared a building.