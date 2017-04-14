Easter egg hunts galore this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are several Easter egg hunts scheduled this weekend in Wichita.

Sedgwick County Zoo Easter Eggstravaganza

The Sedgwick County Zoo will hold Easter Eggstravaganza from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. There will be Easter activities throughout the day. Kids can meet the Easter bunny, participate in egg guessing games and much more. Kids are encouraged to bring their Easter baskets to collect goodies located throughout the Zoo.

There are no traditional Easter egg hunts at Easter Eggstravaganza. A special activity for children with special needs will be held at 1:00 p.m. and an activity for visually impaired children will be held at 2:00 p.m. Registration is now closed for the special needs activity.

Regular Zoo admission applies; members get in free with membership card and photo ID.

The Arc of Sedgwick County Easter Egg Hunt

Children with special needs (12 and under) and their siblings can enjoy this special Easter Egg Hunt hosted by.the Wichita East/Southeast Lions Club and The Arc of Sedgwick County on Saturday.

Hunts are divided by age groups and abilities. There will be lots of candy and a prize for everyone! The hunt is held on the grounds of The Arc of Sedgwick County. If weather is bad, it will be moved indoors. Arrive early as the hunt begins promptly at 9:30 a.m.

The Arc of Sedgwick County is located at 2919 West Second Street.

Wichita Immanuel Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt & Free Family Breakfast

The Wichita Immanuel Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt & Free Family Breakfast will begin with the egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln Park north of the church. It will be followed by the free breakfast in our church’s Family Life Center.

Immanuel Baptist Church is located at 1415 South Topeka Street.

All Star Sports 7th annual Easter Egg Hunts

The Easter Bunny has been hard at work at All Star Sports. Thousands of eggs, candy, toys, and fun ready to be hunted on Saturday, April 15. There are two hunts, one at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

There will be three different age groups so everyone has a chance to get some Easter eggs. A $3 per child per hunt donation at the gate will benefit local athletes with Special Olympics Kansas. The non-profit will receive 100% of proceeds we receive from the hunts. Drawings will be held after each egg hunt for some fantastic prizes. All Star is located at 8333 West 21st Street North. Click the link for more.

Midian Shrine Easter Egg Hunt

The Midian Shrine Easter Egg Hunt is 10 a.m. to noon April 15 at Orchard Park Recreation Center. It located at 4800 West 9th Street North.

