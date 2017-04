Dodge City softball may have been the road team, but they felt right at home at Two Rivers Youth Club against Wichita Heights.

In game one, the Red Demons jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and never looked back, rolling to a convincing 22-2 win. Game number two featured plenty of scoring from both teams. But in the end, Dodge City once again came out on top with the 26-15 win.