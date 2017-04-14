Creative twist added to yoga classes gains popularity

WGME-TV and CNN Published: Updated:
Goat yoga (CNN)

NOTTINGHAM, NH (WGME-TV and CNN) – A new offering at a New Hampshire farm brings a brand new breed into the yoga studio: baby goats.

Peter Corriveau, owner of Jenness Farm in Nottingham, NH said he began offering the yoga classes with baby goats in April and now the classes are booked until June.

“It’s gone viral,” said Corriveau. “You know, who doesn’t love a baby goat?”

Participants of the yoga class said they haven’t experienced something quite like this before. While Janine Bibeau, the class instructor noted, “I left last week and my face was sore from smiling so much.

Jenness Farm offers an assortment of goat milk products, including soaps and lotions. They are also home to a variety of animals that are available for adoption, goats being one of them.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s