Creative twist added to yoga classes gains popularity

NOTTINGHAM, NH (WGME-TV and CNN) – A new offering at a New Hampshire farm brings a brand new breed into the yoga studio: baby goats.

Peter Corriveau, owner of Jenness Farm in Nottingham, NH said he began offering the yoga classes with baby goats in April and now the classes are booked until June.

“It’s gone viral,” said Corriveau. “You know, who doesn’t love a baby goat?”

Participants of the yoga class said they haven’t experienced something quite like this before. While Janine Bibeau, the class instructor noted, “I left last week and my face was sore from smiling so much.

Jenness Farm offers an assortment of goat milk products, including soaps and lotions. They are also home to a variety of animals that are available for adoption, goats being one of them.