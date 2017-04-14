Bike share program to roll out in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People in Wichita may soon see more bicyclists around the city. On Tuesday, city council members spoke in favor of a new bike share program.

“I just think this is an absolutely amazing opportunity for our community,” said Health ICT Project Manager Becky Tuttle.

Becky Tuttle is working with a number of community partners to create Bike ICT. Bike ICT is a bike share program that would allow people to check out a bicycle at a local station, ride it, then return it to the same station or another one around town.

“It helps add a tool to our tool kit about how you get around downtown,” said Scott Waddle, a senior planner with the City of Wichita’s parking and mobility division.

Tuttle said she hopes the bike share program will do even more than that.

“We are hoping it will help attract and retain young talent. Young folks across the nation want to go and work where there are lots of amenities. There are lots of ways to get around the community, they can walk, they can bike, they can use transit,” Tuttle said.

On Wednesday, Wichita city council members passed a motion in favor of the new project. If everything goes as planned, Tuttle said she expects to begin rolling out the bike stations in May with the goal of eventually having 20 stations in the downtown area.

“I think it gives people options and it can let them try something new at a really reasonable cost instead of investing in their own bike,” she said.

Users will have to pay a fee to rent out a bicycle. Officials said they are still working out price, but said there will be an hourly, daily and yearly rate. All of the money collected through the bike share program will be circulated back into the program.

