Wichita State Bowling gets ready for Nationals

Published:

Shocker Bowling’s nationally ranked teams will travel to Baton Rouge, La. next week to compete in the Intercollegiate Team Championships. The tournament is held April 19-22.

Since the first national tournament in 1975, the Shockers have won 20 national championships; 11 men’s titles and 9 women’s titles. No other program in the USA has exceeded these record totals.

The United States Bowling Congress will provide extensive coverage of the tournament at www.bowl.com. USBC will stream the event live on Thursday and Friday. The livestream schedule is available on bowl.com.

The finals will be televised on CBS Sports Network and will air in May.

