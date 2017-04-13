Two Wichita men sentenced for armed bank robbery

Wichita police investigate a bank robbery at Carson Bank on June 13. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichita men were sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison in connection with an armed robbery at a Wichita bank, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Raishat McGill, 35, of Wichita, and Elijah Shelton, 26, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count each of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence.

In their pleas, they admitted to robbing the Carson Bank at 4461 E. Douglas in Wichita on June 13, 2016. On that day, two individuals who were disguised entered the bank, one of them brandishing a firearm. The robbers demanded and received money before fleeing. The money they received contained a global positioning device that police used to track the defendants and arrest them.

Earlier this week, co-defendant Andre Bryant, 30, Wichita, Kan., was sentenced to seven years in the case.

Beall commended the Safe Streets Task Force, including the FBI, the Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith for their work on the case.

