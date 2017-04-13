‘Text-to-give’ campaign to support Kansas firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A phone company is sponsoring a text-to-give campaign to support contributions to the Kansas State Firefighters Association.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the AT&T campaign is meant to give financial aid to rural fire departments struggling with resources and staffing after the wildfires in western Kansas.

Customers can make a $10 donation to the association by texting “WILDFIRES” to 80077. Those donations are added to customers’ monthly bills.

AT&T spokesman Chris Lester says it’s not uncommon for text-to-give campaigns to pop up when there’s a need for aid after major public safety issue.

AT&T Kansas President Mike Scott says it’s times like the wildfires “that test our resolve, resilience and strength as individuals and as a community. Kansans come through for each other in times of need.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.