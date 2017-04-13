‘Text-to-give’ campaign to support Kansas firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A phone company is sponsoring a text-to-give campaign to support contributions to the Kansas State Firefighters Association.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the AT&T campaign is meant to give financial aid to rural fire departments struggling with resources and staffing after the wildfires in western Kansas.

Customers can make a $10 donation to the association by texting “WILDFIRES” to 80077. Those donations are added to customers’ monthly bills.

AT&T spokesman Chris Lester says it’s not uncommon for text-to-give campaigns to pop up when there’s a need for aid after major public safety issue.

AT&T Kansas President Mike Scott says it’s times like the wildfires “that test our resolve, resilience and strength as individuals and as a community. Kansans come through for each other in times of need.”

