Teenager critically hurt after crash on smoky Kansas road

BROOKVILLE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a teenager has been critically injured in a crash on a smoke-obscured central Kansas road.

The Salina Journal reports that 18-year-old Lawson Constable, of Minneapolis, Kansas, was hurt Tuesday north of Brookville. The Kansas Highway Patrol says his car struck an all-terrain vehicle and a utility vehicle before coming to rest in a ditch.

Rural Fire District No. 3 Chief Scott Abker says the area was smoky because embers had blown past a mowed perimeter around the edge of a prescribed burn and started an uncontrolled fire near the road. The men whose vehicles were hit had had been attempting to stop the blaze from spreading. They were treated in a Salina hospital’s emergency department.

Prescribed burns are used to control invasive species and encourage plant growth.

