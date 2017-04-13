Restaurant creates impressive 100 pound edible Easter egg

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (KARE-TV) – An Easter tradition gets supersized this year at a Minnesota restaurant.

Pastry chef, Joni Marty, has been creating chocolate Easter eggs at Lake Elmo Inn for decades. This year, she decided to take her creation to the next level by whipping up a 100-pound chocolate egg.

Marty took on the challenge and in three days completed the creation. The egg is comprised of eight layers of white chocolate. Each half of the egg weighs about 40 pounds, and they were fused together with more chocolate. On the outside, Marty created 240 chocolate flowers to make the egg stand out.

“I’m always nervous when I have to get started on it and it’s a big project, so getting it done is nice and seeing the end product,” said Marty.

The egg is on display through April 23. After that, it will be wrapped up and stored for next year’s creation.