Restaurant creates impressive 100 pound edible Easter egg

KARE-TV Published: Updated:
Courtesy KARE-TV

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (KARE-TV) – An Easter tradition gets supersized this year at a Minnesota restaurant.

Pastry chef, Joni Marty, has been creating chocolate Easter eggs at Lake Elmo Inn for decades. This year, she decided to take her creation to the next level by whipping up a 100-pound chocolate egg.

Marty took on the challenge and in three days completed the creation. The egg is comprised of eight layers of white chocolate. Each half of the egg weighs about 40 pounds, and they were fused together with more chocolate. On the outside, Marty created 240 chocolate flowers to make the egg stand out.

“I’m always nervous when I have to get started on it and it’s a big project, so getting it done is nice and seeing the end product,” said Marty.

The egg is on display through April 23. After that, it will be wrapped up and stored for next year’s creation.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s