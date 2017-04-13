Reno County man accused of child sex crimes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County and Los Angeles Sheriff’s offices teamed up to catch a man accused of child sex crimes.

Both agencies said a 14 year old in California met a man on the social media app, Kik, and pornographic pictures and videos were shared.

Kenneth Coulter, 31, of Arlington was arrested on several counts, including distributing or showing child pornography.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind you to warn your kids of the dangers of social media apps.

