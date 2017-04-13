Pompeo talks terrorism in some of his first remarks as CIA Director

WICHITA, Kan. – – Just 10 weeks into his new job as CIA Director, Former Kansas Congressman Mike Pompeo gave some of his first remarks Thursday.

Pompeo spoke at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Among the topics, WikiLeaks and terrorism.

“The threat from radical Islamic terrorism is real and continuing,” said Pompeo.

Pompeo spoke briefly about the bomb targeting ISIS that U.S. forces dropped in Afghanistan.

“You saw what happened today Afghanistan against an ISIS correspondent threat we have to actively engage with everyone, I think we do,” said Pompeo.

With the chemical attack in Syria last week, Pompeo was asked about the challenges it posed getting intel on who was responsible for the attack.

“We were, in relatively short order, able to deliver a high confidence assessment that in fact it was a Syrian regime that had launched chemical strikes against its own people,” said Pompeo.

Pompeo says he’s still working to get complete understanding of nations like North Korea, and others that pose a concern, like Iran.

He says regardless of who is a threat to the United States, it is important that we work with our allies in Europe to keep everyone safe.

“You’ve got to achieve perfection to keep people safe and that is an enormously challenging goal, so we collectively, not just the united states but all of our allies have to stay one step ahead of these terrorists we’re making progress but the fight is continuing,” said Pompeo.

Pompeo says he’s working hard to strengthen relationships with our allies.

He said he made his first trip abroad to Turkey and the gulf states.

Pompeo touched on the importance of having them aboard as a full fledged partner against the terrorism threat.