Many softball games were played at the Two Rivers Youth Complex. Salina Central played Wichita North. Mustangs won with ease, 13-0. The middle innings proved to be costly for the redskins.

Hutchinson also brought the offense against Wichita East. Salthawks scored sixteen runs in the victory, winning 16-0. Normally these games are played on Fridays, but due to Good Friday, it was played on Thursday.