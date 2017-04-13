Crews battling structure fire at Jacam Chemicals in Rice County

Smoke is seen from a fire at the Jacam plant north of Sterling in Rice County. (KSN Photo)

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Rice County fire crews are on the scene of a building fire at the Jacam Chemical facility.

According to Rice County officials, at least four fire departments are battling the blaze at the north plant.

Ave Q is closed from K-14 to 18th according to Rice County Emergency Communications.

All employees are accounted for and safe.

KSN News has a crew near the scene. Look for updates online at KSN.com.

