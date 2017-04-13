Crews battling structure fire at Jacam Chemicals in Rice County

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Rice County fire crews are on the scene of a building fire at the Jacam Chemical facility.

According to Rice County officials, at least four fire departments are battling the blaze at the north plant.

Ave Q is closed from K-14 to 18th according to Rice County Emergency Communications.

All employees are accounted for and safe.

Smoke in the air could be from fire at Jacam Chemicals building…heading to scene now. pic.twitter.com/lJ5FL82Y7x — Amanda Aguilar KSN (@AAguilarKSN) April 13, 2017

