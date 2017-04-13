Chris Jans promoted to special assistant to Coach Gregg Marshall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Chris Jans has been promoted from Special Assistant to Associate Head Coach, Wichita State head men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall announced Wednesday.

The move follows the departure of assistant coach Greg Heiar, who will join Will Wade’s staff at LSU next season.

Jans enters his 25th season at the collegiate level in 2017-18. He was an assistant coach on Marshall’s first WSU staff in 2007-08 and the pair worked in tandem for seven seasons.

Following WSU’s 2011 NIT Championship, Jans was elevated to Associate Head Coach and held the title for three seasons, during which WSU won two Missouri Valley Conference titles, played in a Final Four and recorded the first 35-0 start in NCAA history.

After a year as head coach at Bowling Green, Jans put full-time coaching on hold. Over the past two seasons, he’s played a valuable behind-the-scenes role for Marshall and the coaching staff, helping with practice preparation, film breakdown and scouting reports.

Jans took on the formal role of Special Assistant prior to the 2016-17 campaign, during which he helped the Shockers to 31 wins, the MVC’s regular season and tournament titles, and a trip to the NCAA Tournament’s Second Round.

