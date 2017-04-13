Big 12 Golf Championship returns to Prairie Dunes Country Club

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2017 Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship will be played in Hutchinson, at Prairie Dunes Country Club April 24-26th.

This year marks the 21st Annual Big 12 Golf Championship and the 12th time that Hutchinson has hosted.

The 10 teams of the Big 12 will arrive prior to the championship start for a practice round at Prairie Dunes on Sunday, April 23rd.

The championship will consist of 72 holes played over three days; 36 holes the first day and 18 holes the second and third days. The low four scores out of five over each 18 holes will determine the team championship. The champion, along with the top 10 finishers, will receive medals and All-Tournament Team honors.

