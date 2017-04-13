Ark City man, three juveniles arrested after short chase

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department arrested four people Monday after a car was reported stolen Sunday.

Arkansas City Police say they were contacted regarding a red Chevrolet Cruze that had been stolen. The victims, two 20-year-old women, told police that there were two purses in the car.

Officers located the car on Monday in Arkansas City. A short chase ensued until the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. They were apprehended later.

Police were able to determine the identities of all of the suspects and learned that they had tried to use one of the victims’ credit cards at Casey’s General Store on South Summit in Arkansas City.

Nathaniel Scott Barber, 18, of rural Arkansas City, was arrested on suspicion of criminal use of a financial card, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, and felony theft of a motor vehicle.

Barber was booked into the Cowley County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City. Barber remained in custody Thursday.

Three juveniles — a 15-year-old Arkansas City male, a 17-year-old Arkansas City male and a 16-year-old Kaw City, Oklahoma, male — were arrested on felony theft charges. Two of the boys were also arrested on suspicion of fleeing and eluding.

All three boys were transported to the custody of Cowley County Juvenile Intake.