Alaska Airlines starting non-stop flights from Wichita to Seattle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For Wichitans and Kansans hoping to make their way out west, there is a new option starting today.

Alaska Airlines will begin non-stop, daily flights to Seattle from Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

Flyers can then find their way to over 100 other destinations from Seattle.

“Wichita and Seattle are connected at the hip with regards to aviation manufacturing, and of course Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems are going to find this very advantageous to their business needs,” said Valerie Wise, ‎Air Service and Business Development Manager .

Alaska will offer one daily round-trip flight, seven days a week. Flights are scheduled as follows:

Depart Seattle @ 11:45 a.m., arrive ICT @ 5:05 p.m.

Depart ICT @ 5:50 p.m., arrive Seattle @ 7:40 p.m.

