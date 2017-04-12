Suspect accused of decapitating woman to make first court appearance

Related Coverage Police: Woman killed in southwest Wichita was decapitated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman accused of decapitating 63-year-old Micki Davis on Sunday will make her first court appearance in Sedgwick County court.

On Sunday, Wichita police arrested 35-year-old Rachel Hilyard on first-degree murder charges.

Lt Todd Ojile said Micki was attacked after she took her grandson to a home to collect property that belonged to the victim’s son. Ojile says that during the assault, the boy grabbed his grandmother’s phone and ran away.

Responding officers called for backup after finding the victim’s body in the garage. Police say the suspect was found hiding in the home.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Micki Davis. For more, click here.

