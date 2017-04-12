Sisters hurt on Kansas waterslide that killed boy reach deal

By Published:
FILE PHOTO
Verruckt (KSN File Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Two sisters injured in a Kansas waterslide accident that killed a state lawmaker’s 10-year-old son have reached a settlement with the water park’s owner.

Attorney Lynn Johnson on Wednesday confirmed the out-of-court deal with the Schlitterbahn park over the “Verruckt” slide accident last summer.

Johnson wouldn’t reveal details of the settlement. The sisters’ names haven’t been publicly released.

Authorities said Caleb Schwab was killed and the sisters injured last Aug. 7 while riding the Verruckt, which was billed as the world’s tallest waterslide. That ride has since been closed, and a Schlitterbahn spokeswoman says it will be demolished as soon as a court rules it’s no longer needed for evidentiary purposes.

Schwab’s family reached a settlement in January with Schlitterbahn and the raft’s manufacturer.

Caleb was Rep. Scott Schwab’s son..

