Power outages around Salina Wednesday night

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of Westar Energy customers lost power Wednesday night. The outages occurred south of Salina about 7:40 p.m.

Westar’s outage map shows about 1,200 customers were with out power about 9:30 p.m.

The outage runs from the southern part of Salina to south of Bridgeport along I-135.

The spokesperson said power should be restored sometime after 10:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for Westar said the outage was caused by a line down at Old 81 Highway and Smolen Rd. Westar did not know what caused the line to fail.

 

Westar Energy Outage map on April 12, 2017. (Courtesy Westar Energy)

