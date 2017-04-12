Orlando Bloom talks split with Katy Perry, paddleboard pics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Orlando Bloom says he remains friends with ex-girlfriend Katy Perry and says he and Perry are setting an example by showing that breakups “don’t have to be about hate.”

The British actor’s conciliatory tone in an interview with Elle U.K. matches Perry’s take on the relationship. The singer tweeted last month that “no one’s a victim or a villain” and “u can still b friends & love ur former partners!”

Bloom also opened up about infamous paparazzi photos taken last year of him paddle boarding in the nude with a clothed Perry. He says he and Perry had been completely alone and he “had a moment of feeling free.” He says he wouldn’t have put himself in that position if he had known photographers were around.