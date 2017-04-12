Newborn’s body found in trash bin in north-central Oklahoma

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

ENID, Okla. (AP) – Police say the body of a newborn has been found in a trash bin in north-central Oklahoma.

Police in Enid told reporters the body was found Sunday by officers investigating reports of an odor coming from a container in southeast Enid.

Capt. Jack Morris said the body was taken by the state medical examiner’s office and police are trying to determine who the mother of the infant is.

Morris said there have been no arrests in the case.

