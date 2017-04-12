Narrow win for Estes tests GOP confidence

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – After Tuesday night’s 4th District win for Republican Ron Estes, some are taking a closer look at the numbers.

Estes won the election with 53 percent of votes while Democratic candidate, James Thompson came in at 46 percent, and Libertarian hopeful, Chris Rockhold trailed with 2 percent of votes, according to unofficial results posted by the Kansas Secretary of State office.

A Democrat hasn’t represented the state’s 4th District since Dan Glickman was replaced in 1994.

Republicans maintain a tight hold on the district, which voted for Trump by 27 points in last year’s presidential election and voted for Mitt Romney by eight points back in 2012.

Now, the narrow win for Estes has some Republicans concerned. KSN talked with Jeff Jarman, political analyst, to find out why.

“This is a district that’s been reliably Republican. Pompeo carried this district by over 20 points year after year, election after election, and for this to be a single digit race now is a sign that voters are dissatisfied with how things have happened,” Jarman said. “It’s a sign that the Democrats had a candidate that made the most of an opportunity and came very close.”

That GOP concern has spread nationwide as other states prepare for their own special elections, he said.

“If a deep red state like Kansas, which reliably goes for a Republican is a challenge to carry, I think that’s why other races in Georgia and around the country in special elections, I think they feel like there’s a chance to pick up seats that may have otherwise not been in play,” Jarman said.

Looking ahead, money and political backing could play a big role.

“How much money goes into those races makes a big difference,” Jarman said. “We saw a lot of cash come into this race at the end, high-profile politicians making calls or otherwise trying to get out the vote, and that makes a real difference. So, I think we’ll see those races become even more competitive and get even closer in the final days.”

