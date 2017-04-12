Moran talks healthcare and education with voters

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Congress is currently in recess, so Senator Jerry Moran went out west to speak with Garden City constituents.

“You want to fully fund education, not have any cuts,” said James Burnfin, “but you also voted yes for DeVos.”

About 100 constituents gathered at the Clarion Inn in Garden City, bringing concerns to the senator.

“People have very strong feelings particularly about education and taxes and those two things are front and center,” said Moran. “Healthcare is important to so many communities.”

Zach Worf with the Finney County Democrats asked Moran about comments from then-candidate Donald Trump to provide healthcare for all, with the government paying if necessary.

“What I would tell you is I’m willing to work with people to try to find ways that more people, all people, have access to healthcare,” said Moran, “but I don’t think it’s guaranteed by the federal government.”

That answer didn’t sit well with Worf.

“The top 11 other countries in the world,” said Worf, “10 of them have universal healthcare. It’s a part of a successful country that you care about your people, you care about their health, and you care about their education.”

Education was also a big topic at the town hall with some residents concerned about Education Secretary DeVos’s support of school vouchers.

“President Trump has touted — and his budget recommendations suggest — that we shift money out of public education for vouchers and charter schools, said Moran. “Congress, in my view, will not agree to that, and it will not happen.”

For some, that answer just led to more questions.

“That could hurt public education here in Kansas where you don’t have charter schools,” said James Burnfin, a constituent, “and so I don’t understand how he can reconcile how he’s for public education, wants to fully fund public education but voted yes on DeVos.”

Other areas of concern included access to VA clinics and preserving nutrition programs for low-income children.

Moran also visited Ulysses today for a groundbreaking of new housing. He’ll also stop by four area hospitals to discuss healthcare and the needs of rural hospitals.