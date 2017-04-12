KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Published:

7:00AM A few showers and storms are possible in W KS today. Looks like Wichita and C KS will stay dry this afternoon but we could see some scattered showers overnight tonight through tomorrow.

6:00AM Warm and windy conditions will return to Kansas this afternoon. Join us on Kansas Today for a first look at your Wednesday weather!

5:00AM  Off to a hazy and smoky start to the day and that is really the major problem… Otherwise it would be a pretty nice morning. Clouds will be on the increase today and tonight. After a cool start this morning temps will climb into the mid 60s by noon and we’ll top off in the 70s again this afternoon with winds out of the south getting gusty again by this afternoon.

