Kobach announces first non-citizen voter fraud conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach announced Wednesday that he has secured his eighth voter fraud conviction and his first non-citizen conviction.

According to the secretary, Victor David Garcia Bebek voted on three separate occasions, a 2012 special election, the 2012 general election, and the 2014 general election, without being qualified to vote.

Bebek plead guilty on April 7 in Sedgwick County Court to three counts of voting without being qualified, a class A misdemeanor. Under the plea agreement, Bebek was placed on unsupervised probation for a period of up to three years and must pay a $5,000 fine. Probation will terminate upon payment of the fine.

Kobach gained the authority to prosecute voter fraud back in the July 2015. He has secured $29,000 in fines for election related crimes.

