Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt expecting first child

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former reality TV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child.

The couple tells US Weekly that Montag is 12 weeks along and the baby is due on Oct. 19.

Montag says she’s glad she and Pratt took their time before trying to conceive. The 30-year-old says she thought she was ready in her twenties, but each of their work obligations at the time meant it “wouldn’t have been a good situation.”

Montag and Pratt were regulars on MTV’s “The Hills” and have appeared in other reality shows. In 2009, Montag famously had 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day.

The couple doesn’t know the sex of the baby yet, but Montag says she’s hoping for a boy.