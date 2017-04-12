Governor to sign WATC, Wichita State affiliation bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will be in Wichita to sign a bill authorizing the affiliation of Wichita Area Technical College with Wichita State University.

The bill signing will be at 2:45 p.m. at the Wichita State University Experiential Engineering Building.

Governor Sam Brownback, Wichita State University President Dr. John Bardo, Wichita Area Technical College President Sheree Utash, and Chair of Wichita Area Technical College Governing Board Lyndy Wells will be in attendance.

The WATC facility will maintain its designation as a technical college and be known as the WSU Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology.

To read more about the bill approved by the legislature, click here.

