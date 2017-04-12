Flint Hills ranchers burn land to spur new grass growth

FLINT HILLS, Kan. (KSNW) – The smell of smoke in Wichita has been in the air for days. The cause is not from last month’s out-of-control fires, but from controlled burning in the Flint Hills.

The Flint Hills, a large area of about 10,000 square miles, is burned by ranchers each spring to help new grass grow.

Even though the fires are regulated, what about the safety aspect of all that smoke?

Each year when the controlled burning season comes around, farmers and ranchers stay in close contact with fire officials to make sure the burns remain controlled.

One of the ranchers who’s been waiting for this time of year to roll around is Daniel Mushrush.

“Safety is number one, two and three,” said Mushrush. “Probably number four is to be take our time, make sure our back fires are set, make sure everything is how we want it to be. Make sure the conditions are right, and then we are let it rip.”

After weeks of waiting, Mushrush is now starting to burn about 2,000 acres, hoping to rid the land of anything but the natural tall grass..

And, Wednesday’s condition for the burn were great.

“You want a little wind to help push the fire in your favor, but you don’t want to much wind that it gets it out of control,” he said.

What may look alarming as a big fire is actually the product of good communication.

“We called into the sheriffs office. We reported this burn,” Mushrush said.

Mike Holder is the director of the Kansas State University Extension Service.

“This is what ranchers do,” Holder said.

Holder says there are specific times and conditions when ranchers can burn their land. Typically, he says controlled burns are on a county-by-county basis, and often the burns are left up to the local fire chief to make the go- or no-go decision. When the decision is to go forward with the burn, the ranchers must call 9-1-1 to get final approval on the day of the burn, and often that decision is based on the wind speed at the time.

“Most of the time the recommendation is that we burn somewhere between 5-15 miles per hour.,” said Holder.

Sometimes, things get smokey. Even in Wichita on Tuesday, air quality was just below unsafe levels.

Holder says it’s not an ideal situation, but great days to burn don’t often come around, so the safety of the rancher and the burn is the main priority.

“It trumps air quality. We don’t like killing people and having fire be a part of that,” Holder said.

For all intents and purposes, Mushrush chose a perfect day to burn. Winds at about 15 mph pushed his fire across the field right toward a river so it couldn’t cross over.

In addition, Mushrush is constantly communicating with his neighbors so they know what everyone’s doing.

Mushrush says he and the community of ranchers and farmers feel strongly about making sure the burns are done not only safely but to make sure the prairies are preserved and its history maintained.

“We care deeply about the Flint Hills,” Mushrush says. “Our livelihoods, our families depend on the Flint Hills. And we are doing what we can to keep this a viable ecosystem.”

This year, the burning in the Flint Hills will cover between 2 and 4 million acres.

Mike Holder says the burning will end on May 1.