Fire reported at west Wichita apartment

By Published: Updated:
Wichita Fire Department (KSN Photo / Raoul Cortez)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 3800 block of West 13th. The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. at Morgans Landing.

Fire crews arrived to find fire in an electrical box. The department said the box was melting.

Westar was called to turn off the power.  Fire officials said the fire is under control.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s