Fire reported at west Wichita apartment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 3800 block of West 13th. The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. at Morgans Landing.

Fire crews arrived to find fire in an electrical box. The department said the box was melting.

Westar was called to turn off the power. Fire officials said the fire is under control.

Apartment fire 3800 blk W 13th St N. Fire in an electrical panel. Crews awaiting Westar arrival to disconnect power to the bldg. — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) April 12, 2017

