Fewer Kansas farmers responding to USDA surveys

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – When it comes time for farmers to decide what crops to plant to make a profit, most of them rely on information from the United States Department of Agriculture. The agency gets that information by sending surveys out to farmers, but officials noticed fewer farmers are responding to those surveys.

“The way things are trending, it’s a cause of concern for how things might go in the future when we might be able to put together defensible state estimates,” said Doug Bounds, the Kansas statistician for USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service.

According to officials, response rates are now around 60 percent nationwide, compared to 85 percent in the 1990’s.

Here in Kansas, responses have also dropped.

“Kansas is less than stellar on response rates,” said Bounds.

KSN spoke to a farmer who responds to surveys, but said questions are becoming too personal.

“There’s also a fine line between giving information and having your privacy invaded,” said Barton County farmer David Leroy. “Some information, farmers kind of feel belong to them and doesn’t really belong to anyone else.”

Although USDA officials understand privacy concerns, they said the numbers help federal farm programs — and Leroy agreed.

“If they get your financial information and see that farmers are struggling financially, they’re probably more likely to pass some type of financial aid package,” he said. “So in that extent, it’s important.”

With the 2017 Census of Agriculture now available, officials hope farmers get back on board with surveys — as this is the most important survey that can shape the future of agriculture.

