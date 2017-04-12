Derby residents are buzzing over new city ordinance

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – Did you know our state insect here in Kansas is the bee? That’s right, a bee and for that reason along with a few others, the city of Derby is buzzing over a new ordinance that allows residents to have more bee hives on their property.

“If the beekeeper is responsible, it will be a wonderful thing for everyone,” said Beekeeper Britt Hopper.

The new ordinance passed this week in Derby allows residents to now have 2 beehives per acre on their property, instead of just one. This may drastically help the bee population that’s been on a steady decline over last few years.

“With one hive you learn some but with 2 hives you learn a lot,” said Hopper.

Hopper is a local beekeeper who says this new ordinance is about a lot more then stocking up on honey.

“If you don’t have bees and pollination, your farmer is worthless when it comes to any type of fruit or berry that needs pollinate,” explained Hopper.

What you may not realize is without these bees and their oozing beehives 100% of our almonds. 90% of our apples, asparagus, avocado, broccoli and various other fruits and vegetables would not be around.

Kansas wildlife officials say our bee population is decreasing because of pesticides and parasites. Allowing Derby residents to have two beehives increases the likelihood of the bees survival but this new ordinance also comes with rules like; beekeepers must keep these hives 25 feet from their neighbors which means they must provide water for the bees.

“The person that doesn’t have the water and the neighbor that had the pool or the hot tub, might have some friendly bees come over,” said Hopper.

He said if Kansans only knew how much bees benefit our food chain they may think of them as more then little stingers.

“If you do not attack the bee and just let the bee do its thing, they will not bother you,” explained Hopper.