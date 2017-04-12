Chris Rockhold using experience to move forward

Chris Rockhold and his team say they would have been surprised to win this election, but there is a lot they plan to build on.

Rockhold says what his campaign has been really about is advancing the libertarian cause.

He says his campaign and the libertarian party does not take money from

Lobbyists and special interest groups, and they want to make more people aware.

He says Thompson and Estes had more money to spend on their campaigns. Now his team is taking what they learn from this race, and considering making a run for governor in 2018.

Rockhold says, “That is kind of the plan, the tentative plan, so that is kind of where this started …to get the name recognition, and advance the libertarian party and let people know we are serious.”