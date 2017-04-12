Bond at issue for Kansas doctor accused in drug scheme

Dr. Steven R. Henson

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Federal prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bond of a Kansas doctor accused of over-prescribing pain medication, insisting he illegally continued to write prescriptions with a suspended state medical license.

Steven Henson’s attorney counters that the Wichita doctor’s use of his Oklahoma medical license to write prescriptions to his wife and a longstanding patient for non-controlled substances was appropriate. Kurt Kerns adds that prosecutors filed for the bond revocation a day after a deadline for Henson to accept their plea offer.

A 31-count indictment against Henson in January 2016 accuses him of writing prescriptions for cash, when there wasn’t a medical need and for people other than the ones who came to see him. Prosecutors say the scheme resulted in a patient’s 2015 death.

Henson has pleaded not guilty.

