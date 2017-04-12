Bond at issue for Kansas doctor accused in drug scheme

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Federal prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bond of a Kansas doctor accused of over-prescribing pain medication, insisting he illegally continued to write prescriptions with a suspended state medical license.

Steven Henson’s attorney counters that the Wichita doctor’s use of his Oklahoma medical license to write prescriptions to his wife and a longstanding patient for non-controlled substances was appropriate. Kurt Kerns adds that prosecutors filed for the bond revocation a day after a deadline for Henson to accept their plea offer.

A 31-count indictment against Henson in January 2016 accuses him of writing prescriptions for cash, when there wasn’t a medical need and for people other than the ones who came to see him. Prosecutors say the scheme resulted in a patient’s 2015 death.

Henson has pleaded not guilty.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.