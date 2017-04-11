Voting to fill 4th Congressional District seat kicks off in Sedgwick Co.

By Published:

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters are starting to make their ways to the polls around Sedgwick County as Election Day kicks off.

For many, this election sprang up quickly due to the unconventional nature of the shortened timeline for both candidates and voters.

All eyes are on Kansas as today’s election is the first special congressional election since President Donald Trump was elected to office.

Back in November, KSN reported record breaking numbers for in-person early voting ahead of the general election. Advance voting for today’s election was not as high. As of Monday evening, there were 23,000 early ballots cast.

 

Some polling places have changed. For a full list of polling places in Sedgwick County, click here.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s