Voting to fill 4th Congressional District seat kicks off in Sedgwick Co.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters are starting to make their ways to the polls around Sedgwick County as Election Day kicks off.

For many, this election sprang up quickly due to the unconventional nature of the shortened timeline for both candidates and voters.

All eyes are on Kansas as today’s election is the first special congressional election since President Donald Trump was elected to office.

Back in November, KSN reported record breaking numbers for in-person early voting ahead of the general election. Advance voting for today’s election was not as high. As of Monday evening, there were 23,000 early ballots cast.

Some polling places have changed. For a full list of polling places in Sedgwick County, click here.